Rate Cut 'meaningful Boost To The Economy': US Fed's Powell

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 04th March 2020 | 12:21 AM

Rate cut 'meaningful boost to the economy': US Fed's Powell

Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the emergency interest rate cut taken by the Fed Tuesday will provide a "meaningful boost to the economy" in the face of the coronavirus epidemic

Washington, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2020 ):Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said the emergency interest rate cut taken by the Fed Tuesday will provide a "meaningful boost to the economy" in the face of the coronavirus epidemic.

But Powell said it is unclear how long the outbreak will last, acknowledging "a rate cut will not reduce the rate of infection, it won't fix a broken supply chain.

"We get that.

We don't think we have all the answers. But we do believe that our action will provide a meaningful boost to the economy," Powell told a press conference.

He spoke after the central bank lowered its key interest rate by a half point to a range of 1.0-1.25.

As the virus outbreak goes on with its impact on the global economy also unknown, Powell said there may be "more formal coordination," against the disease by G7 countries.

