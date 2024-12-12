Open Menu

Rate Cuts Fail To Spur European Stocks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 12, 2024 | 10:55 PM

Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

Europe's main stock markets were little changed Thursday despite interest rate cuts by the eurozone and Swiss central banks as policymakers warned of economic and political woes in the region and beyond

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Europe's main stock markets were little changed Thursday despite interest rate cuts by the eurozone and Swiss central banks as policymakers warned of economic and political woes in the region and beyond.

Wall Street shares were mixed at the open, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq retreating a day after topping 20,000 points for the first time.

The Paris CAC 40 was up 0.1 percent in afternoon deals but the Frankfurt DAX was flat after the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its interest rates by 25 basis points, marking its third consecutive reduction and fourth this year overall.

ECB President Christine Lagarde said policymakers discussed political "uncertainty" in Europe and the United States before deciding on the cut.

She mentioned "political situations in some of the member states" and the US presidential election won by Donald Trump.

Lagarde warned that the eurozone economy was "losing momentum" and that "the risk of greater friction in global trade could weigh on euro area growth".

Earlier, the Swiss National Bank surprised markets with a 50-basis-point reduction in its rate, citing slowing inflation and "uncertainty" over the impact of Trump's economic policies and Europe's political upheaval.

The franc fell against the dollar and the euro following the announcement.

With growth still weak and France and Germany in political crises there have been calls for the ECB to move faster.

Germany is heading towards early elections in February following the collapse of Chancellor Olaf Scholz's coalition government as Europe's biggest economy falters.

In France, President Emmanuel Macron is due to appoint a new prime minister after MPs toppled the government of Michel Barnier last week.

Sylvain Broyer, an economist at S&P Global Ratings, said Europe was suffering from "a real crisis of confidence whose roots run deep and go beyond economic factors".

"The ECB must react and speed up the pace of rate cuts, unless low confidence derails the nascent recovery and jeopardizes the return to price stability," he said.

- US inflation -

Investors are also focused on the US Federal Reserve's own interest rate decision next week.

Consumer inflation data on Wednesday was in line with expectations as it inched slightly higher in November to 2.

7 percent.

But figures on Thursday showed US wholesale inflation also ticked higher in November, which does not augur well for further rate cuts by the Fed.

There are also concerns that measures pledged by Trump to slash taxes and regulations and ramp up tariffs could reignite price increase.

Meanwhile, data showed first-time applications and continuing claims for unemployment benefits rose last week, indicating a softening jobs market.

In Asia, Hong Kong and Shanghai rallied amid hopes that leaders in China will unveil more help for the economy, which is struggling under the weight of weak consumer spending and a chronic property crisis.

President Xi Jinping and other key officials were reportedly holding their Central Economic Work Conference to hash out plans to boost growth next year.

Meanwhile, it emerged that economic officials in outgoing US President Joe Biden's administration would meet their Chinese counterparts for talks on Thursday in a final effort to strengthen ties before Trump returns.

Tokyo gained more than one percent on a weaker yen.

- Key figures around 1435 GMT -

New York - Dow: FLAT at 44,157.51 points

New York - S&P 500: 0.3 percent at 6,068.50

New York - Nasdaq Composite: 0.4 percent at 19,949.51

London - FTSE 100: UP 0.1 at 8,307.72

Paris - CAC 40: UP 0.1 percent at 7,431.51

Frankfurt - DAX: FLAT percent at 20,399.68

Tokyo - Nikkei 225: UP 1.2 percent at 39,849.14 (close)

Hong Kong - Hang Seng Index: UP 1.2 percent at 20,397.05 (close)

Shanghai - Composite: UP 0.9 percent at 3,461.50 (close)

Euro/dollar: UP at $1.0513 from $1.0498 on Wednesday

Pound/dollar: DOWN at $1.2730 from $1.2752

Dollar/yen: DOWN at 152.25 yen from 152.40 yen

Euro/pound: UP at 82.59 from 82.31 pence

West Texas Intermediate: DOWN 0.6 percent at $69.85 per barrel

Brent North Sea Crude: DOWN 0.5 percent at $73.17 per barrel

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Dollar Europe China France Trump Bank Germany London Shanghai Paris Frankfurt Hong Kong Tokyo Price New York United States Euro February November Market From Government Asia Weight National Bank Of Pakistan Pace (Pakistan) Limited Xi Jinping Jobs

Recent Stories

Students and faculty members of various educationa ..

Students and faculty members of various educational institutions of Karachi spen ..

29 minutes ago
 BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to obs ..

BISP organizes ceremony “Salam Benazir” to observe BB’s 17th martyrdom ann ..

1 minute ago
 Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

Rate cuts fail to spur European stocks

1 minute ago
 UMT Markhors, Nurpur Lions record wins in contrast ..

UMT Markhors, Nurpur Lions record wins in contrasting styles

1 minute ago
 Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical ..

Civil Hospital Quetta receives donation of medical tools on request of ministers

1 minute ago
 Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif ..

Successful Neurosurgery performed at Nawaz Sharif Hospital

3 hours ago
LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

LESCO detects 527 power pilferers in 24 hours

3 hours ago
 LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

LESCO collects Rs 8.5m from 312 defaulters

3 hours ago
 Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become ..

Fazl claims Madrassah Registration Bill has become law, asks govt to notify it

3 hours ago
 Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 202 ..

Infinix leads Pakistan’s Google Search Trend 2024

4 hours ago
 PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniver ..

PPP Central Punjab to attend Benazir death anniversary

4 hours ago
 Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33

Gaza rescuers say Israeli strikes kill 33

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business