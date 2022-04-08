UrduPoint.com

Rating Updates ER Of AWPL

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2022 | 09:00 PM

Rating updates ER of AWPL

VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded entity ratings of Artistic Wind Power (Pvt.) Limited (AWPPL) from single A minus/A-) to single A/A-two

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2022 ) :VIS Credit Rating Company Limited has upgraded entity ratings of Artistic Wind Power (Pvt.) Limited (AWPPL) from single A minus/A-) to single A/A-two. Long term rating of 'A' indicates good credit quality; adequate protection factors. Riskt factors may vary with possible changes in the economy.

Short-term rating of 'A-2' denotes good certainty of timely payment; sound liquidity factors and company fundamentals. Access to capital markets is good. Risk factors are small. Outlook on the assigned ratings is stable. Previous rating action was announced on March 16, 2021.

AWPPL is a 50MW wind power plant situated in Jhimpir, District Thatta, Sindh. It is a wholly owned subsidiary of Artistic Milliners (Pvt.) Limited (AMPL).

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Company Thatta March May Market From

Recent Stories

PMYA grieved at Aslam Motiwala's death

PMYA grieved at Aslam Motiwala's death

43 seconds ago
 Shazia Marri welcomes IHC's decision about PECA

Shazia Marri welcomes IHC's decision about PECA

44 seconds ago
 DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arr ..

DC visits Murree Road Ramazan bazaar to review arrangements

3 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

Governor Punjab briefed on reforms in BoR

3 minutes ago
 Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for P ..

Twitter Faces Another $50,000 Fine in Russia for Prohibited Content - Russian Co ..

3 minutes ago
 Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to ..

Peskov Declines to Comment on Lithuania's Plan to Block Traffic to Kaliningrad

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.