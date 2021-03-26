UrduPoint.com
Rationalization Of Port Charges Discussed At KPT

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 04:03 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2021 ) :In pursuance of directions of Federal Government, a meeting for rationalization of port charges held at Karachi Port Trust (KPT) Head Office on Friday.

The meeting was attended by Chairman KPT, Chairman Port Qasim Authority (PQA), Chairman Pakistan National Shipping Corporation (PNSC), CEO Pakistan International Container (PICT) and Chairman Pakistan Ship's Agents Association (PSAA), said a statement issued here.

During meeting, they discussed issues related to rationalization of port charges in the light of federal government directives.

