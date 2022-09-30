UrduPoint.com

Raw Cotton Export Increases 100% In First Two Months Of FY 2022

Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

Raw cotton export increases 100% in first two months of FY 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The raw cotton exports from the country during first two months of current financial year witnessed 100 percent growth as compared to the export of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2022, about 2,378 metric tons of raw cotton valuing $5.653 million was exported as opposed to exports of same period of last year.

In the first two months of current financial year, exports of cotton cloth registered 2.65 percent increase as 58,935 metric tons of cotton cloth valuing $377.374 million in contrast to 87,674 metric tons worth of $367.624 million of the same period last year.

However, the exports of cotton yarn from the country during two months of current financial year decreased by 17.03 percent as it came down from $193.389 million to $160.453 million, according to the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

Meanwhile, the exports of other textile value-added products including ready-made garments grew by 8.

49 percent as 11,214 thousand dozens of ready-made garments valuing $634.596 million were exported as compared to exports of 6,986 thousand dozens worth $548.941 million of same period last year.

During the period under review, the exports of knitwear recorded about 16.95 percent increase as 34,778 thousand dozens of knitwear products valuing $884.759 million were exported as opposed to exports of 20,898 thousand dozens costing $756.522 million of same period last year.

It is worth mentioning here that cotton crop was grown over 5.295 million acres during current sowing season and out of the total standing crop over 1.722 million acres were damaged due to recent flash floods and rains across the country.

Out of the total cultivated area, about 33 percent crop was damaged due to recent flash floods and total output loss was estimated at 1,487,594 tons.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same Textile Cotton From Million Rains

Recent Stories

Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions ..

Putin Says 'Anglo-Saxons' Switched From Sanctions to Sabotage

1 minute ago
 Biden to Unveil Sanctions This Morning in Response ..

Biden to Unveil Sanctions This Morning in Response to 4 Regions Joining Russia - ..

1 minute ago
 Traffic Police to install dash cams for transparen ..

Traffic Police to install dash cams for transparency in driving tests

1 minute ago
 Drugs smuggling bid foiled, heroin recovered, gang ..

Drugs smuggling bid foiled, heroin recovered, gang members held

1 minute ago
 120 students of Bannu University trained in KPITB ..

120 students of Bannu University trained in KPITB project

1 minute ago
 Tobacco growers protest against additional tax

Tobacco growers protest against additional tax

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.