Raw cotton exports increases 53.65% in three months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Exports of raw cotton form the country during first quarter of current financial year increased by 53.65% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period form July-September, 2-19-20, about 6,980 metric tons of raw cotton worth $10.828 million exported as compared the exports of 4,619 metric tons valuing $7.043 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, the exports of cotton yarn and cotton cloth decreased by 6.19% and 5.60% respectively and was recorded at $294.280 million and 499.419 million during the period under review.

On the other hand, over 6.097 million cotton bales had arrived in the local markets by the first week of current months as against the arrival of 7.

706 million bales of the corresponding period of last year.

The cotton arrival in the local markets decreased by 20.88% as compared the arrival of the corresponding period of last year, according the consolidate data statement of cotton arrivals in factories, issued by Pakistan Cotton Ginner's Association.

Out of the total arrived cotton bales, about 4.467 million bales were sold as against the selling of 5.80 million bales during the same period of last year, where as unsold stocks were recorded at 596,447 bales by start of current month as against 793,598 bales of same period of last year, it added.

Out of the total arrived cotton bales, 4.425 million bales were sold to local textile mills as compared the selling of 5.720 million bales of same period of last year.