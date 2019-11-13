UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Raw Cotton Exports Increases 53.65% In Three Months

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 13th November 2019 | 04:51 PM

Raw cotton exports increases 53.65% in three months

Exports of raw cotton form the country during first quarter of current financial year increased by 53.65% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :Exports of raw cotton form the country during first quarter of current financial year increased by 53.65% as compared the exports of the corresponding period of last year.

During the period form July-September, 2-19-20, about 6,980 metric tons of raw cotton worth $10.828 million exported as compared the exports of 4,619 metric tons valuing $7.043 million of same period of last year, according the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics.

However, the exports of cotton yarn and cotton cloth decreased by 6.19% and 5.60% respectively and was recorded at $294.280 million and 499.419 million during the period under review.

On the other hand, over 6.097 million cotton bales had arrived in the local markets by the first week of current months as against the arrival of 7.

706 million bales of the corresponding period of last year.

The cotton arrival in the local markets decreased by 20.88% as compared the arrival of the corresponding period of last year, according the consolidate data statement of cotton arrivals in factories, issued by Pakistan Cotton Ginner's Association.

Out of the total arrived cotton bales, about 4.467 million bales were sold as against the selling of 5.80 million bales during the same period of last year, where as unsold stocks were recorded at 596,447 bales by start of current month as against 793,598 bales of same period of last year, it added.

Out of the total arrived cotton bales, 4.425 million bales were sold to local textile mills as compared the selling of 5.720 million bales of same period of last year.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exports Same Stocks Market Textile Cotton Million

Recent Stories

Dar Al-Arkan of Saudi Arabia lists US$600 million ..

11 minutes ago

Govt extends full cooperation to strengthen Pak-Hu ..

4 minutes ago

Mozambique economy set to bounce back in 2020: IMF ..

13 minutes ago

Fujairah light distillates stocks drop to 14-month ..

41 minutes ago

WWF-Pakistan expresses concern over the conversion ..

45 minutes ago

Rupee gains 04 Paisa against dollar

13 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.