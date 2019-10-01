Raw cotton exports post 152.33%, $8.229 mln fetched in two months,

The exports of raw cotton from the country during first two months of current financial year witnessed about 152.33% increase as compared the corresponding period of last year

During the period from July-August, 2019 about 5,337 metric tons of raw cotton valuing $8.229 million exported as compared the exports of 2,240 metric tons worth of $3.289 million of same period of last year.

However, exports of cotton yarn decreased by 7.76% as 81,897 metric tons of cotton yarn costing $206.757 million exported in last two months as against the exports of 80,262 metric tons valuing $224.149 million of same period of last year.

According the data of Pakistan Bureau of Statistics, cotton carded or combed witnessed about 100% increase as about 24 metric tons of the above mentioned commodity worth of $0.32 million exported during the period under review, the data reveled.

In first two month of current financial year country earned $7.151 million by exporting about 2,860 metric tons of yarn other then cotton yarn as against the exports of 1,529 metric tons valuing 4.933 million of same period last year, showing an increase of 44.96%.

In the first two month of current financial year, the country earned $541.

484 million by exporting about 20,731 thousand dozens of knitwear as compared the exports of $479.877 million of same period of last year.

Meanwhile, about 86,828 metric tons bed wear worth of $399.994 million exported during the period under review as against the exports of 72,114 metric tons and valuing $395.172 million of same period last year, it added.

From July-August, 2019 about 10,436 thousand dozens of readymade garments valuing $476.484 million also got exported as compared to the exports of 7,752 thousand dozens worth $434.981 million of same period last year.

It may be recalled here that textile group exports from the country during first two months of current financial year grew by 2.30% as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

During the period from July-August, 2019, different textile products worth $2.215 billion were exported as against $2.303 billion of the same period of last year, it added.

However, on month to month basis, the exports of textile products were decreased by 5.32% as it was recorded at $1.190 billion in August, 2019, as against the exports $1.257 billion of the same month of last year, it added.