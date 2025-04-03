- Home
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Welcomes Reduction In Electricity Tariffs
Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025
The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has welcomed Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s decision to reduce electricity tariffs for domestic and industrial consumers, calling it a much-needed relief for businesses and households
In a statement issued on Thursday, RCCI President Usman Shaukat commended the initiative, highlighting that the reduction of Rs. 7.41 per unit for domestic consumers and Rs. 7.
59 per unit for industries will lower operational costs, promote industrial growth, and boost exports.
He emphasized that this measure will restore investor confidence, improve market competitiveness, and help Pakistani exporters meet global challenges.
"The RCCI and the business community had long demanded a reduction in power tariffs to lower the cost of doing business", he said adding that the decision by the prime minister marked a significant step in addressing their concerns.
