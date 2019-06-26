UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (RCCI) Worries Over Increase In Dollar Rate

Umer Jamshaid 12 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 05:20 PM

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has shown serious concerns over the sharp fall in the value of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2019 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) has shown serious concerns over the sharp fall in the value of Pakistani rupee against the US dollar.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday ,the RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that it would open flood gates of inflation in the country and create additional problems for business and industrial activities.

"The dollar has risen to an all-time high of Rs 160 in open market and it must be controlled, as it could have a devastating impact on all segments of society, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)," he added.

President Markazi Anjuman Tajraan Sharjeel Mir urged State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) to make efforts for a stable currency as currency volatility is disturbing the long-term business planning efforts of the private sector.

Mir said falling value of rupee would increase the debt burden on the country as a Rs1 devaluation causes a billion of Rs jump in the public debt burden.

"A weaker rupee will increase the cost of doing business, especially for businesses that are import-dependent", he said.

He stressed that government should take urgent measures to end volatility and bring stability in the local currency.

