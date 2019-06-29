UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Achievement Award Ceremony To Be Held In Malaysia

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 29th June 2019 | 06:52 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry achievement award ceremony to be held in Malaysia

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize its 32nd Achievement Award ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 8-9

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize its 32nd Achievement Award ceremony in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 8-9.

Prime Minister of Malaysia Dr. Mahateer Muhammad will be the chief guest on the occasion.

According to a spokesman of RCCI, a business Opportunity Conference (BOC) would also be held on the side lines of the event as local chambers are showing interest in meeting with the Pakistani businessmen.

The basic purpose of organizing an awards ceremony and BOC was to improve bilateral trade and attract foreign direct investment (FDI) in the country, he said.

The spokesman said more than 450 participants representing different sectors including Tourism, Pharmaceutical, Chemical, Plastic, Textile, Surgical goods, furniture, food and constructions would participate in the event.

