Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry asks govt to open business centers for restricted time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Tuesday urged the district administration to issue standard operating procedures (SOPs) with regard to opening of business centers for a limited time period.

RCCI President Saboor Malik, in a statement, said as the Lockdown was due until April 14, prompting the district administration to consult with the business community and the chamber of commerce regarding the SOPs.

He suggested that district government must ensure all protective measures being disseminated to all business centers prior opening the lockdown.

The guidelines must be observed strictly and awareness drive would also be continued for everyone for wearing masks, sprays and social distances, he added.

He said the RCCI welcomes Punjab government notification to open industries and expressed hope that the notification for partial or complete opening of business centers and key institutions would be issued soon.

At the same time, an awareness campaign must be undertaken so that people could take strict precautions, he added.