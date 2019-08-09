UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Backs Govt. For Suspending Trade, Diplomatic Ties With India

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 12:45 AM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry backs govt. for suspending trade, diplomatic ties with India

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday extended its full support to the government for suspending trade and diplomatic ties with India

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Thursday extended its full support to the government for suspending trade and diplomatic ties with India.

The RCCI, in a unanimously adopted resolution at an emergency meeting here, also condemned use of cluster bombs by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LoC) and human rights violations in occupied Kashmir and appealed to the United Nations, Organisation of Islamic Cooperation and international human rights to take serious notice of the same.

While endorsing key decisions taken by the National Security Council, the RCCI urged the government to establish the 'National Security Fund' and assured full cooperation from the business community in that regard.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem while addressing the meeting said traders always stood with the Kashmiri people and would continue raising their voice for them at all available forums.

"The Pakistani business community will continue to extend its moral support for their right to self-determination," he added.

He said the traders unanimously condemned the Indian aggression and demanded the international community to take notice of the blatant violation of the international norms by India.

The RCCI president appealed to the United Nations and Organization of Islamic Countries (OIC) to send their special envoys and monitoring teams to analyze and assess human rights violations by the Indian occupation forces in occupied Kashmir.

He also urged the government to raise the issue at all international forums.

The growing tension, caused by Indian provocative policy, was not a good sign as confrontation between two nuclear powers could lead mass destruction, he added.

The RCCI also demanded for resuming NCC and civil defence training at colleges and universities, food rationing and establishing fund to meet the emergency situation.

