Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Calls For Checking Devaluation Of Rupee

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sat 15th June 2019 | 12:14 AM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry calls for checking devaluation of rupee

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday called for checking further devaluation of rupee against the dollar

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Friday called for checking further devaluation of rupee against the dollar.

In a statement issued here, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that it would eventually result in inflation and create additional problems for business and industrial activities.

The dollar has risen to an all-time high of Rs 158 in the open market and it must be controlled, as it could affect all segments of society, particularly the Small and Medium Enterprises, he added.

"A weaker rupee would increase the cost of doing business, specially for companies that are import-dependent," he said.

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) should make efforts for a stable currency as currency volatility was disturbing the long-term business planning efforts of the private sector, he observed.

