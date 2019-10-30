UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Demands FBR To Extend Date For Filing Income Tax Returns

Wed 30th October 2019

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry demands FBR to extend date for filing income tax returns

President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik Wednesday asked the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns till November 30

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :President of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik Wednesday asked the Federal board of Revenue (FBR) to extend the date for filing of income tax returns till November 30.

In a statement, President RCCI said that many taxpayers might not be able to file returns due to slow processing and constant congestion in the FBR online system, IRIS.

As per media reports, the optical fiber under sea met a technical fault causing slow internet traffic in Pakistan. Moreover, the traders were observing shutter-down strike on October 29 and 30 which is causing hardships in e-filing of returns 2019.

Therefore, it is requested to extend the last date for filing income tax returns by November 30.

He said that extension in date of tax returns filing would be in favour of the business community and also help FBR meeting its revenue targets.

The immediate extension in the date of tax returns filing would not only help trust building but also pave way for the much-needed expansion of tax net, he added.

