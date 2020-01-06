Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation visits furniture market

Immediate steps should be taken to revitalize the furniture industry as this sector can create new employment opportunities along with increase in exports

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Immediate steps should be taken to revitalize the furniture industry as this sector can create new employment opportunities along with increase in exports.

The furniture sector is an important component of the cottage industry. As SME sector is the backbone of the economy the government should give immediate attention.

Addressing a reception hosted by the Furniture Association during a visit to the furniture market, President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Sabor Malik said the platform of the chamber is always available and ready to play a vital role in solving the problems of the traders associated with the furniture industry.

The RCCI president said a delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber has met with FBR Chairman Shabbar Zaidi which assured to exempt furniture shops sizing 1000 square feet from sales tax.

We hope the government will maintain this exception.

The president Chamber said efforts should be enhanced to broadening the tax net. He felicitated Taj Abbasi on becoming President of All Pakistan Furniture Association and Zahid Hussain as Chairman.

In his address, Taj Abbasi, president of the All Pakistan Furniture Association, said that the government should ensure the protection of the rights of small businessmen and urge for finding new taxpayers. Government must launch awareness program on broadening the tax net and documentation of businesses. The traders will cooperate fully in executive committee and officials and representatives of the Furniture Association were also present on the occasion.