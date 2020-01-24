UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Delegation Calls On Belgian Envoy

Faizan Hashmi 10 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:37 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on Belgian Envoy

Pakistan is one of the key beneficiaries of the GSP Plus status that can help Pakistani businessmen avail themselves of trade opportunities in Belgium

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) :Pakistan is one of the key beneficiaries of the GSP Plus status that can help Pakistani businessmen avail themselves of trade opportunities in Belgium.

These remarks were made by the Ambassador of Belgium, Philippe Bronchain during his meeting with a business community delegation led by President Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Saboor Malik.

The Envoy said that Pakistan should get the full advantage of Belgium's unique geographical position in the European Union.

He appreciated the RCCI role in promoting trade ties and close cooperation through exhibitions and business opportunity conferences.

"There should be further interaction between the two business communities, private sector and chamber of commerce to enhance trade and economic cooperation," he emphasized.

The Ambassador also assured full cooperation and support for RCCI's EU Summit and Business Conference in Brussels this year.

Philippe Bronchain added that his country was cooperating with Pakistan in the fields of energy, infrastructure, textile, dairy, poultry and education.

He said that both the countries should identify more areas for cooperation and should also introduce more trading items to enhance mutual trade volume.

President Chamber Saboor Malik said that there was a need to increase cooperation and contacts at the Chamber of Commerce level to promote bilateral trade.

He also invited ambassador to organize a Business Catalog exhibition at the International Rawal Expo 2020.

