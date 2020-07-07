Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry delegation calls on Minister

A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Asad Umar here on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :A delegation of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) called on Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Measures Asad Umar here on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued ,the minister inaugurated the pre-launch of RCCI "Virtual International Rawal Expo 2020.

The minister assured his full support regarding the expo and said that through digital platform, domestic and local products could be better advertised.

He also welcomed the initiative of expo being organized amid COVID-19.

The Virtual International Rawal Expo would be held from August 7 to August 16.

The Companies from various sectors including electronics, pharmaceuticals, garments, engineering, machinery, and food will be able to display their products in the exhibition.