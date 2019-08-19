UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry For Use Of Modern Technology At Borders To Curb Smuggling

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 19th August 2019 | 09:31 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for use of modern technology at borders to curb smuggling

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem on Monday urged government to adopt modern technology and strict monitoring at borders to curb smuggling as it was denting the economy

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem on Monday urged government to adopt modern technology and strict monitoring at borders to curb smuggling as it was denting the economy.

"By curbing smuggling, the country can increase its tax-to-GDP ratio by another 3.9% to 15% within a year," he said while talking to a traders delegation here at the Chamber House.

The RCCI president said there was a need to monitor the transportation on borders. "Smuggling severely harms the economy of a country in multidimensional ways. It damages the local industry, discourages legal imports and reduces the volume of revenues collected from duties and levies by the government," he added.

He claimed that the checking and monitoring of shops by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) staff in order to curb smuggling would increase harassment among the business community.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Technology Business Rawalpindi Chamber FBR Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Macron Says Plans to Discuss With Putin Situation ..

4 minutes ago

Macron Says Expects Russia, EU to Create New Europ ..

4 minutes ago

Security forces playing vital role in curbing terr ..

5 minutes ago

Minister directs to start awareness campaign again ..

5 minutes ago

DC Abbottabad kicks off "Plant for Pakistan" drive ..

10 minutes ago

Supreme Judicial Council dismisses reference again ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.