Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry for use of modern technology at borders to curb smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem on Monday urged government to adopt modern technology and strict monitoring at borders to curb smuggling as it was denting the economy.

"By curbing smuggling, the country can increase its tax-to-GDP ratio by another 3.9% to 15% within a year," he said while talking to a traders delegation here at the Chamber House.

The RCCI president said there was a need to monitor the transportation on borders. "Smuggling severely harms the economy of a country in multidimensional ways. It damages the local industry, discourages legal imports and reduces the volume of revenues collected from duties and levies by the government," he added.

He claimed that the checking and monitoring of shops by Federal board of Revenue (FBR) staff in order to curb smuggling would increase harassment among the business community.