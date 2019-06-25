Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry inks MoU with Dalian Fujian Chamber

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Dalian Fujian Chamber of Commerce, China Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expansion of trade and economic ties between Pakistan and China in different sectors including Food, Gems and jewelry, construction materials, electoro mechanical and valve production and sales, real estate development and renovation projects

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ):The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) and Dalian Fujian Chamber of Commerce, China Tuesday inked a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at expansion of trade and economic ties between Pakistan and China in different sectors including Food, Gems and jewelry, construction materials, electoro mechanical and valve production and sales, real estate development and renovation projects.

President Dalian Fujian Chamber, Ms Liao Meiying and President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem signed and exchange the documents at a ceremony held here.

Ms Liao Meiying said both organizations committed for encouraging and supporting small and medium-sized enterprises as they were a significant contributor to the wider economy.

"We are looking forward for joint ventures in different sectors mainly construction and beautification.

" She said this MoU would serve as a platform to strengthen the linkages between the trader's communities of the both countries.

She also appreciated RCCI efforts and its active role for promoting trade ties between Pakistan and China through exhibitions.

On the occasion, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem termed MoU a great success and said Pakistan's economy offered great potential to Chinese investors for joint ventures and investments. He said that China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) offered great investment opportunities and we considered it as a big game changer for the entire South Asia region.

The both countries could take a huge benefit from this emerging opportunity, he added.