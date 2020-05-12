UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Lauds State Bank Of Pakistan For Organising Informative Session On Recent Loan Schemes

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 12th May 2020 | 12:39 AM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds State Bank of Pakistan for organising informative session on recent loan schemes

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Monday lauded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for organizing an informative session on the recent loan schemes via video conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Monday lauded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for organizing an informative session on the recent loan schemes via video conference.

SBP Deputy Director Raheel Zeb Durrani gave the detailed presentation on SBP's temporary economic refinancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic and refinancing schemes for workers and staff salaries, according to a statement issued here.

Raheel Durrani said the temporary economic refinancing scheme had been launched in view of the corona epidemic to facilitate the business community so that they could protect their business in this difficult situation.

He said under this scheme, loan facility was being provided at the rate of 7 per cent for a period of ten years for import of plant and machinery which could be paid on a quarterly and six-month basis.

"The scheme will remain in force till March 31, 2021," he added.

Explaining the details of refinancing scheme for workers and staff salaries, he said this scheme had also been introduced for private sector entities and traders so that they could avail the benefits of this scheme.

Saboor Malik, on the occasion, said due to lack of awareness, information could not reach the general public in time.

During an informative video session on the SBP's Temporary Financial Refinance Scheme and Workers' Salary Payment Scheme, he said Islamic financing, bank guarantee; application form, term, procedure and role of commercial banks came under discussion and expressed the hope that it would help them to get answers to many questions about the schemes scope and diversity.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Loan Import Business State Bank Of Pakistan Bank Rawalpindi Chamber March Commerce Industry Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE government thinking beyond coronavirus; the pa ..

41 minutes ago

Murad Saeed demands commission on hunger, poverty ..

2 minutes ago

Flydubai continues to focus on cargo operations, r ..

2 hours ago

UN Renews Call for Truce in Libya Amid Ramadan - S ..

21 minutes ago

Pennsylvania Counties Opening Too Early Risk Losin ..

30 minutes ago

Former French President Under Investigation Over S ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.