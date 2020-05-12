Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry lauds State Bank of Pakistan for organising informative session on recent loan schemes

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Monday lauded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for organizing an informative session on the recent loan schemes via video conference

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2020 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Monday lauded the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) for organizing an informative session on the recent loan schemes via video conference.

SBP Deputy Director Raheel Zeb Durrani gave the detailed presentation on SBP's temporary economic refinancing in view of the coronavirus pandemic and refinancing schemes for workers and staff salaries, according to a statement issued here.

Raheel Durrani said the temporary economic refinancing scheme had been launched in view of the corona epidemic to facilitate the business community so that they could protect their business in this difficult situation.

He said under this scheme, loan facility was being provided at the rate of 7 per cent for a period of ten years for import of plant and machinery which could be paid on a quarterly and six-month basis.

"The scheme will remain in force till March 31, 2021," he added.

Explaining the details of refinancing scheme for workers and staff salaries, he said this scheme had also been introduced for private sector entities and traders so that they could avail the benefits of this scheme.

Saboor Malik, on the occasion, said due to lack of awareness, information could not reach the general public in time.

During an informative video session on the SBP's Temporary Financial Refinance Scheme and Workers' Salary Payment Scheme, he said Islamic financing, bank guarantee; application form, term, procedure and role of commercial banks came under discussion and expressed the hope that it would help them to get answers to many questions about the schemes scope and diversity.