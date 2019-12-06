Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizing Pak-UK Trade, Investment Conference on Dec 10, in Birmingham

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) :The 3rd Pakistan-United Kingdom ( UK ) Trade and Investment Conference, organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will begin in Birmingham on December 10.

RCCI President Saboor Malik while providing details of the event here on Friday said arrangements of the conference have been finalized.

He said the main target of the conference is to attract foreign direct investment (FDI), presenting soft image of the country and to increase interaction with business community in the UK.

"Representatives from over 60 companies from UK and Pakistan are expected to attend the conference. While the main sectors are Pharmaceutical, Tourism, Services, Hospitality, Poultry and Construction," he added.

The president said huge potential of trade and investment exists between Pakistan and the UK and this event will help business community of both sides to maintain the momentum for enhanced commercial relations between the two countries, including working towards meeting the target of $4 billion bilateral trade volume.

He said tourism sector can be an important destination for joint ventures and improving trade ties and people to people contacts.

Saboor said relations between Pakistan and the UK are historical and there is a need to enhance this cooperation at the chamber of commerce level, he suggested.