Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Organizes Awareness Seminar On E-Commerce

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes awareness seminar on E-Commerce

E-commerce sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world at present and the volume of e-commerce sector in Pakistan has increased to 40.1 billion rupees

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :E-commerce sector is one of the fastest growing sectors in the world at present and the volume of e-commerce sector in Pakistan has increased to 40.1 billion rupees.

Addressing a seminar held here in the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), Joint Secretary (WTO) at the Ministry of Commerce, Aisha Humera Moriani said under e-commerce policy, special focus was being given to development and promotion of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) so that Pakistan could play an active role in regional and global digital economy.

The priority of her ministry was to provide information to the business community about the policy so that maximum proposals could be made part of the policy, she said.

She said e-commerce policy would promote small businesses and exports.

It will also create more jobs to many youths and create new business opportunities for young people and women, especially in remote areas.

Earlier, Rawalpindi Chamber Acting President Nosherowan Khalil Khan in his welcome address said the e-commerce regulatory framework should be comprehensively documented.

The digital platform needs to be streamlined to document the businesses in Pakistan. Security protocols for online shopping must be enhanced, he added.

Naveed Iqbal, a representative of the Internet Society Asia Pacific Chapter, also gave a presentation to the participants on the key points of e-commerce policy, new initiatives and challenges.

Internet access, the quality of internet connections, cyber security, data privacy, and data protection must be top priority of the policy, he said.

