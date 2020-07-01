Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry organizes 3rd Pak US business summit

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan American business Forum (PBAF) organized 3rd edition of Pak US business summit here on Wednesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) in collaboration with Pakistan American business Forum (PBAF) organized 3rd edition of Pak US business summit here on Wednesday.

In a statements issued here, Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Swati who was the chief guest on the occasion, in his address said that the Pakistan desired to have strong trade relations based on mutual interest and mutual inter-dependency.

"The government is committed to provide conducive environment for business activities and informed that legislation and reforms are being introduce to resolve issues linked with traders," he added.

The minister said that trade volume was low between the Pakistan-United States and expressed the hope that it would increase in coming years.

US Ambassador Paul W. Jones while addressing the summit appreciated PBAF and RCCI for organizing the moot and added that his office and embassy staff, were ready to provide all kind of assistance and cooperation.

It's a greatest opportunity to build our relations and US-Pak trade relations are reflecting positive figures, added that Pakistani exports to US has been increased 6% in 2019 as compare to the same period in 2018 and referred that in 2018 the two way trade stood at 6.6 billion Dollars.

There is a big opportunity for Pakistan to avail GSP facility,he added.

President RCCI Saboor Malik in his address said that the major purpose of the summit was to provide an opportunity to exchange the views and identify the hurdles in trade ties between the two business communities.

The US has titled 2020 as Partners for Prosperity Year, which can only be materialized once we have an increase in people to people contact.

He also informed that the RCCI was organizing 5th edition of International Rawal Expo in the first week of April 2020 and invited US companies and the embassy to take part in the exhibition.