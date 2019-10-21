Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to play role as mediator

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was ready to play rold of mediator between traders and the government , RCCI President Saboor Malik said here on Monday.

According to a press release issued here,he said that the country's economy was passing through a critical phase and we had high expectations from the FBR to realize the gravity of the situation,adding a conclusive dialogue between the traders and the government officials could avert the possible call of the country wide traders' strike on October 28, he added.

The trade activities in twin cities of Rawalpinid and Islamabad had been shrunk and traders were facing multi-faceted challenges to run their businesses, he added.

"The business community is not against the documentation of economy, however, the harassment on the pretext of revenue collection and documentation must be stopped, "he said.