UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry Ready To Play Role As Mediator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 07:53 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry ready to play role as mediator

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was ready to play rold of mediator between traders and the government, RCCI President Saboor Malik said here on Monday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was ready to play rold of mediator between traders and the government, RCCI President Saboor Malik said here on Monday.

According to a press release issued here,he said that the country's economy was passing through a critical phase and we had high expectations from the FBR to realize the gravity of the situation,adding a conclusive dialogue between the traders and the government officials could avert the possible call of the country wide traders' strike on October 28, he added.

The trade activities in twin cities of Rawalpinid and Islamabad had been shrunk and traders were facing multi-faceted challenges to run their businesses, he added.

"The business community is not against the documentation of economy, however, the harassment on the pretext of revenue collection and documentation must be stopped, "he said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Islamabad Business Rawalpindi Chamber October FBR Commerce From Government Industry

Recent Stories

ADFD hosts lecture on sustainable development fund ..

10 minutes ago

MoHAP honours 49 facilities as part of &#039;Baby ..

25 minutes ago

No option but to prepare to counter Indian aggress ..

27 minutes ago

Supreme Court issues notices to Secretary Health, ..

2 minutes ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Monday 21 Oct 2019

2 minutes ago

Nepal's Growing Relations With China Will Not Affe ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.