Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize 2nd Food Fest On Nov 11

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2022 | 07:22 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize 2nd Food Fest on Nov 11

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize the second Pindi Food Fest (Food Mela) at Ayub Park Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2022 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) will organize the second Pindi Food Fest (Food Mela) at Ayub Park Rawalpindi.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, in a statement issued here Wednesday, said that the fest would be held from November 11 to 13.

He informed that more than 40 stalls of different types of food would be set up in the three-day festival, adding that the purpose of organizing the food festival was to promote SMEs and introduce regional flavors.

Saqib said a musical evening would also be organized to entertain families during the food festival.

