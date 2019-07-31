Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold 2nd Gems and Jewelry Expo from August 23

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to organize a 3-day 2nd Gems and Jewelry exhibition from August 23

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) to organize a 3-day 2nd Gems and Jewelry exhibition from August 23.

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said that the exhibition would provide opportunity to the businessmen to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, watches and mineral specimens from across the country.

Giving details, the RCCI chief said that the main purpose of this expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like Gems and Jewelry and to promote small and medium enterprise (SME). There would be more than 60 stalls of different items including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, gold and diamond jewelry.

Pakistan always focused on traditional sectors to increase exports, however, we must look for new opportunities and sectors like Gems and Jewelry to attract foreign investment as countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Central Asian states have shown interest, he added.

He also mentioned that Pakistan was rich in natural resources of gems and stones. Similarly, our workers and experts werre also skillful. The Government should come forward and add incentives to reduce taxes on import of machinery and other raw material used in this sector, he added.

Malik Shahid Saleem informed that Pakistan had enormous wealth of expensive gems such as ruby, emerald, tourmaline, garnet, topaz, peridot, aquamarine, spinel, pargasite, diopside, moonstone, pink topaz, sapphire, zircon, feldspar, agate, serpentine jade, epidote, pink beryl (morganite), purple beryl, sphene, zoisite, lapis lazuli, turquoise, and kunzite etc.