Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to hold 2nd Gems, Jewellery exhibition on August 23 to 25

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Aug, 2019 ) :The gems and jewellery sector can play a vital role in economy of Pakistan , contributing immensely in earning of foreign exchange and providing employment opportunities.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem while addressing a press conference here Tuesday said that the RCCI was going to organize three-day 2nd Gems and Jewellery exhibition on August 23-25 in Islamabad.

He said that the exhibition would provide opportunity to the businessmen to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewellery, watches and mineral specimens from across the country.

RCCI chief said that the purpose of this expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like gems and Jewellery to promote small and medium enterprise (SME). There will more than 50 stalls of different items including precious stones, gems, ornaments and silver, gold and diamond jewellery, he said.

A technical convention with respect to cutting, polishing and certification of gems would also be held on the sidelines of the exhibition.

He also demanded for an Expo centre in Rawalpindi for the display and exhibition of gems stones.

Pakistan is a country with a population of more than 200 million people having a rich tradition of craftsmanship in jewellery manufacturing, adding skilled/semi-skilled labour force is available at relatively lower rates, which offers a comparative advantage to the country, he added.

Pakistan always focused on traditional sectors to increase exports, however, we must look for new opportunities and sectors like gems and jewellery to attract foreign investment as countries like Thailand, Sri Lanka and Central Asian states have shown interest, he added.

Malik Saleem said that Pakistan has enormous wealth of expensive gems such as ruby, emerald, tourmaline, garnet, topaz, peridot, aquamarine, spinel, pargasite, diopside, moonstone, pink topaz, sapphire, zircon, feldspar, agate, serpentine jade, epidote, pink beryl (morganite), purple beryl, sphene, zoisite, lapis lazuli, turquoise, and kunzite etc.