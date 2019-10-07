Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to play as facilitator in resolving trade issues with government

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Monday said RCCI was ready to play as facilitator in resolving trade issues with the government

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2019 ) : Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saboor Malik Monday said RCCI was ready to play as facilitator in resolving trade issues with the government

In a staterment issued here, the president led by a delegation met with Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Saifullah Dogar here at his office and expressed concern on decreasing trade activities in the twin cities .

He said the business community was not against the documentation of economy, however, harassment on the account of revenue collection and documentation must be stopped.

He suggested that all stakeholders must be taken on board while finalizing the policies. The documentation and maintenance of accounts were good steps to make things clear and transparent, however we need time to adopt the new policy, he added.

He demanded that the government must realize the ground realities of informal economy and suggested to waive Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC) condition.

He also invited deputy commissioner to visit the chamber house and address the business community.

On the occassion, the DC asked traders to demonstrate wisdom in preview of current economic contraction, adding the protests and rallies were not in favor of the national economy, he added.

He appreciated the RCCI's offer to play as facilitator and bridging gap between trade associations and the government and voiced that the government would provide maximum conducive environment to traders to flourish their businesses.