Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Promote Gems And Jewelry Sector

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 07:55 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was making efforts to promote gems and jewelry sector to attract foreign investment as Pakistan was rich in natural resources of gems and precious stones

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2019 ) :Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was making efforts to promote gems and jewelry sector to attract foreign investment as Pakistan was rich in natural resources of gems and precious stones.

Saboor Malik, President RCCI while talking to the delegation of Shengxianglin International, led by Vice Chairman Ms Scarlet at the Chamber House informed that the Chamber recently organized gems and jewelry exhibition aiming to provide an opportunity to the businessmen from across the country to showcase the best of Pakistani gemstones, diamonds, jewelry, watches and mineral specimens.

He said that the main purpose of the expo was to attract foreign investment in non-conventional sectors like gems and jewelry and to promote small and medium enterprise (SME). RCCI President assured full support and cooperation with Shengxianglin for promotion and information sharing in this sector.

Cutting, marketing, polishing and certification on modern lines were required to promote this neglected sector, he added.

Vice Chairman Ms Scarlet discussed ways and means for joint ventures and organizing awareness session to promote gems and jewelry sector.

She also congratulated new office bearers on assuming office.

