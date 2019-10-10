UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize Pak-UK Trade Conference In Birmingham

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 06:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) :RCCI President Saboor Malik on Thursday said the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize a Pakistan-British business opportunities conference in Birmingham, United Kingdom on December 10.

Talking to APP, he said the conference would provide an ideal platform for Pakistani business companies to identify and engage in joint ventures, with UK companies.

Saboor said that the chamber has sought application from Pakistani businessmen for participating in the conference till October 10 and a large number of companies have submitted application for this purpose.

He informed that 50 companies had participated in the Pak-UK business conference which was held under the auspices of RCCI last year.

"Pakistan and UK have close ties and multidimensional relationships and are working on paving ways for enhancing the bilateral trade in different sectors,adding both are members of the Commonwealth of Nations and the United Nations," he said.

