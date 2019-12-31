UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry To Organize Business Conference In Egypt

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 07:57 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to organize business conference in Egypt

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize Business opportunity conference in Egypt on January 30 to explore African markets and enhance business activities between both the countries

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) would organize Business opportunity conference in Egypt on January 30 to explore African markets and enhance business activities between both the countries.

In a statement, RCCI president Saboor Malik said that African countries are the non-traditional markets for Pakistan's exports and have huge potentials for enhancing of exports.

The business opportunity conference would help us to involve business community to explore new markets for exports and promoting trade ties with African Countries.

"There is a huge potential in Halal food between the two countries and we must explore opportunities here", he added.

First joint working group had been established between Pakistan and Egypt in October 2019 and this is the right time to double the efforts to attract direct foreign investment in different sectors mainly in pharmaceutical, Halal meat and tourism.

A large number of Pakistani companies would participate in the conference and introduce Pakistani products, he said.

Business to Business (B2B) meetings would also be organized on the sidelines of this conference, he added.

