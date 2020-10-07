Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges for conducive environment to boost trade activities

UrduPoint.com
Wed 07th October 2020 | 08:15 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2020 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI), President, Nasir Mirza on Wednesday said that a conducive environment should be provided for the promotion of trade activities in the region.

Addressing different trade delegations, RCCI newly elected President Nasir Mirza said that the business community has suffered the most from the coronavirus pandemic and we expect that the government will announce more incentive packages to address their grievances.

"The Tax authorities should be lenient with the business community amid the coronavirus crisis. The property tax and dues should be waived off as businesses were closed for more than five months and the issuance of notices instead of relief packages is a matter of concern," he added.

The representatives of trade association congratulated President Nasir Mirza and other office bearers on assuming the role and apprised them about the problems faced by them. The chamber's recommendations should be considered to eliminate encroachments in the city. The parking problem should be solved. President Nasir Mirza assured the delegations that the platform of the chamber would raise its voice to solve the problems of the traders.

The delegations d Commercial Market, Shoe Market, Gawalmandi and Tea merchant associations. Group Leader Sohail Altaf, former presidents, Senior Vice President Osman Ashraf, Vice President Shahraiz A Malik, members of the executive committee and a large number of RCCI members were also present on the occasion.

