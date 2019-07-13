Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt to address the grievances of traders

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) said that shutter-down strike has highlighted the suffering of business community and urged the government to address their grievances at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) said that shutter-down strike has highlighted the suffering of business community and urged the government to address their grievances at the earliest.

Addressing executive committee, President RCCI Malik Shahid Saleem said the government must show flexibility here and address the concerns of the traders on Sales Tax regime.

RCCI urges the government to sit with the stake holders and resolve all the issues being face by them. They expressed the hope that necessary action would be taken to diffuse the situation.

RCCI would keep raising the issues confronting the business community. He expressed hope that FBR would immediate initiate a dialogue with key stakeholders and address their concerns.