Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges govt to finalize a long-term policy frame work for SMEs

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Monday urged government to finalize a long-term policy frame work for Small and Medium Enterprises (SME).

RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem in a statement said that the rise in the interest rate and depreciation in Pak rupee along with higher inflation had increased the SMEs' cost of operations.

The economic growth rate slowed down last year to 3.3 per cent from 5.5pc and as World Bank report it was expected to grow at an even slower pace around 2.4pc in the current year.

This means SMEs would have to struggle more to enhance their sales, he added.

He said under CPEC mega project local SMEs would face tougher competition in the near future as Chinese SMEs equipped with better management skills and advanced technologies.

Malik Shahid Saleem said that lots of Chinese SMEs were expected to compete with their Pakistani counterparts.

Capacity enhancement of SMEs and innovation in business models along with support from banking sector for loan/funding required an immediate attention, so it is high time for the government to introduce the long-awaited SME policy.

The business community believed that the long term policy should be framed to enable the SMEs to compete with those of China, India and Bangladesh so that they could contribute more to the export growth, he added.

SMEs must adopt futuristic approach in catering to local markets keeping in view the changing dynamics of urbanization, quest for quality and consumer choices, he recommended.

RCCI chief said that we must introduce preferential taxation policies and suggested that the new enterprises that engage with transportation, posts and telecommunications, consultation, information industry and technological industry should be exempted from one year of taxation, he added.

Malik Shahid Saleem also mentioned that RCCI in its budget proposals urged government to revisit banking system for financing SMEs and the process must be made easy to help out the SME's in the country.