Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry urges government to provide conducive environment

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ) :President of Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) Saboor Malik has urged the governments to provide conducive environment for economic stability and economic development in the country.

He made these remarks during an interactive session with media persons at Chamber House here on Friday.

Malik said that the interest rates, electricity, gas and petroleum products prices should be reduced so that the cost of production could be reduced.

He said that the business community will support the government in national development and government reforms but it was also necessary for the government to take serious steps in solving the problems of the businessmen.

He assured the government that the businessmen are not against tax collections. "However we have concerns for not realizing the ground realities for setting tax targets", he further added.

The President said that "we are with the administration to eliminate encroachments and would not support any illegal business."