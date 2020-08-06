UrduPoint.com
Rawalpindi Chamber Of Commerce And Industry's Virtual Expo Begins

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 10:54 PM

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry's virtual expo begins

The Virtual International Rawal Expo organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) commenced here on Thursday. It would continue till August 16

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2020 ) :The Virtual International Rawal Expo organized by the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) commenced here on Thursday. It would continue till August 16.

Besides the defence equipment , companies from various sectors, including real estate, electronics, jewelery, pharma, garments, engineering, machinery and food will display their products at the virtual exhibition.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, RCCI President Saboor Malik said it was the first expo in the country's history that was taking place on an online platform.

He said though the coronavirus pandemic and lockdown had affected the businesses , the RCCI using the information technology, organized many events, training seminars, business conferences and trade forums on online platforms.

Azerbaijan Ambassador Ali Alizade, on the occasion, said Pakistan was an attractive country for foreign investment.

The inaugural ceremony was also addressed by President Dr Arif Alvi.

Pakistan Technology Business Rawalpindi Chamber August Commerce From Industry Arif Alvi Coronavirus

