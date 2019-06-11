Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce expresses hope for broadening tax net in Budget 2019-20

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) expressed hope that the measures announced by the federal government in budget 2019-20 would help in documenting the economy and broadening the tax net

Giving his reaction on the proposed budget presented by the Adviser on Finance Hammad Azhar before the National assembly on Tuesday, RCCI President Malik Shahid Saleem said a number of good decisions have been part of the budget speech but a comprehensive reaction on this subject would be announced later after thoroughly studying the proposed finance document.

The RCCI President said lifting bar on non-filers for property purchase is laudable as it would help boost real estate sector.

However, they have concerns on duty imposed on cement as it would double the construction cost, he added.

District president Insaf Traders Association Shahid Mughal said the business community hailed steps of the government like provision of more jobs to educated and skilled youth and giving more financial assistance to needy under the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).