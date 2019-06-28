Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce urged business community to take benefit of asset declaration scheme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem Friday called upon the business community to take full benefit from the assets declaration Ordinance,2019

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2019 ) :The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce (RCCI) President Malik Shahid Saleem Friday called upon the business community to take full benefit from the assets declaration Ordinance,2019.

Talking to media ,the President expressed hope that Assets declaration Scheme will not only intimate people to enter into the tax net but also helped government to document the economy.

He said that the Scheme will enhance the tax base and bring benami and other unregistered assets in the formal economy.

RCCI President remarked that more incentives should be given to tax payers and reforms must be introduced in tax regime to help broadening the tax net and increasing the tax payers numbers.

Malik said that documentation of economy is vital for economic uplift and asked the government to introduce amendments in laws so that registration of income tax filing can be made hassle freeHe called upon the business community to take full benefit from the assets declaration Ordinance, which is last opportunity for the people to disclose hidden assets till June 30.