Rawalpindi Ring Road among Rs265.281bln projects approved by ECNEC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2021 ) :The National Economic Council (ECNEC) here on Wednesday approved Rs265,281.12 million for various road infrastructure projects, including Rawalpindi Ring Road and Lai Nullah Express Way as well as for poverty alleviation in Southern Punjab.

Adviser to the Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin, chaired the ECNEC meeting, which among others was attended by Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Asad Umer; Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Makhdoom Khusroo Bakhtiar; Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar; Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood; Minister for Irrigation Department Punjab, Muhammad Mohsin Leghari, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers from federal as well as provincial governments.

According to details, the council revised project for Construction of Hyderabad Sukkur Motorway on Built Operate Transfer (BOT) basis with cost of Rs191,471.074 million.

The project would be executed by National Highway Authority (NHA) and envisages construction of 306 Km long, 06 lane wide, divided fenced between Hyderabad and Sukkur.

ECNEC also approved the project of Land Acquisition for Lai Expressway & Flood Channel, Rawalpindi worth of Rs24,960.70 Million with directions that no expenditure would be incurred till completion of EIA report and approval of the project from PPP board. The project will be executed by Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA).

The Project envisages acquisition of 750 Kanals of land to provide clear Right of Way for construction of the Lai Nullah Expressway and flood Channel Project which would constitute an integral part of the transportation network of Rawalpindi besides flood mitigation and sewage disposal.

ECNEC also approved a project on Construction of Rawalpindi Ring Road R3, main carriageway from Baanth (N-5) to Thallian (M-2) amounting to Rs23,606.214 Million with condition to acquire the concurrence of Planning Commission and inclusion of Axel load management in the project.

Provincial ADP will finance the project and Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) will execute the project for construction of 6 lane access-controlled Rawalpindi Ring Road 38.3 Km in length.

ECNEC also approved revised Southern Punjab Poverty Alleviation Project (SPPAP) worth of Rs25,243.131 million. Contributions from International Fund for Agriculture Development (IFAD), Government of Punjab and Beneficiaries will assist the funding of project spread over ten districts of Punjab.

The council also discussed in detail and deferred Greater Thal Canal Project (Phase-II) with observations to discuss in the next meeting after considering the technical aspect of the project, inclusion of comments of Sindh province in the report of CDWP and addressing the reservations of all the stakeholders.