Rawalpindi RTO seals famous jewelry outlet over POS' non-integration with FBR

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :A dedicated team of Regional Tax Office (RTO) Rawalpindi/City Zone on Tuesday sealed an outlet of a famous jeweler over Point of Sale (POS)'s non-integration with the Federal board of Revenue (FBR).

"In pursuance of directions of Ms.Tehmina Aamer, Chief Commissioner RTO Rawalpindi, a dedicated team of City Zone on the directions of Mr Mazhar Iqbal CIR City zone on 28.3.

2023 sealed the business premises (Outlet) of a famous Jewellers, Rawalpindi for non-integration of its POS with FBR", a news release said.

Initially, the team faced resistance from the owner, who protested and not allowed the officers to seal the outlet.

After due diligence and assistance of police at the highest level the team successfully sealed the outlet at about 7pm, it added.

The team was led by ADCIR Hayat Khan and was assisted by ADCIR Kamranullah ADCIR, AD Akbar A Khan, IRO Qasim Saleem and AD Wajid Mehmood AD.