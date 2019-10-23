Rawalpindi Traders oppose protest march

(@FahadShabbir)

The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Wednesday announced not to be part of any political protest march saying that it would adversely affect business activities and national economy

Talking to different trade delegations at chamber house, the RCCI President Saboor Malik said that as the country has been facing different challenges including internal and external, it cannot afford such activities that would cause political instability and adversely affect the economy.

He said the leadership of all political parties should join hands for strengthening economy and show wisdom to resolve issues with all stakeholders amicably.

Saboor said that the commuters and traders of the twin cities, especially locals, students and government officials living across Murree Road and Express Highway have always suffered from these long marches, rallies and sit-ins.

"The protests and rallies must be carried on the given place allotted by the government", he suggested.

The president said, "We hope that the consultation process between the ruling party and the opposition will go ahead and the deadlock or sit-in will not occur."