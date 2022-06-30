UrduPoint.com

Raza Rabbani Khar Elected As Chairman NA Commerce Committee

Umer Jamshaid Published June 30, 2022 | 07:13 PM

Raza Rabbani Khar elected as Chairman NA Commerce Committee

The Standing Committee on Commerce unanimously elected Member National Assembly (MNA) Raza Rabbani Khar as its Chairman

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The Standing Committee on Commerce unanimously elected Member National Assembly (MNA) Raza Rabbani Khar as its Chairman.

The committee members congratulated the Chairman-elect and expressed strong commitment, active participation and full support for the business of the Committee, according to Statement issued here by National Assembly Secretariat.

Raza Rabbani Khar thanked all the participants and appreciated their trust and overwhelming support to him.

The meeting was attended by MNA Wajiha Akram, Syed Javed Ali Shah Jelani, Tahira Aurangzeb, Mr. Ahmad Hussain Deharr, Muhammad Aslam Bhootani, and Rana Iradat Sharif Khan.

The meeting was also attended by the Minister Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi, the statement added.

