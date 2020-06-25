UrduPoint.com
Razak Announces To Release Rs 6.2 B For Textiles Sector Under DLTL

Razak announces to release Rs 6.2 b for textiles sector under DLTL

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Razak Dawood Thursday announced to release an additional grant Rs6.2 billion for the textiles sector under the Drawback of Local Taxes and Levy (DLTL) scheme.

He said the cumulative amount Rs51.2 billion had been released under this head in the current fiscal year, said a press release.

The adviser said, "I hope this will resolve the liquidity issues of our exporters and enable them to further their exports through investment."He said for the non textiles sector, the DLTL was in progress.

He further said local manufacturing and engineering firms had the privilege to import raw material, components and parts free of duty and taxes for the manufacturing of such goods under Duty and Tax Remission for Exporters (DTRE) schemes.

