Razak Appreciates Exporters On High-quality Performance In 2019-20

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

Razak appreciates exporters on high-quality performance in 2019-20

Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday applauded the exporters on the high-quality performance in financial year 2019-20, despite the very challenging situation due to COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood Tuesday applauded the exporters on the high-quality performance in financial year 2019-20, despite the very challenging situation due to COVID-19.

"Our exports were only 6 percent less in year 2019-20, while our regional country including Bangladesh was down by 17 percent and India was down by 14 percent as compare to same period of previous fiscal year 2018-19" , the Advisor said this on his official twitter account .

He said this good performance was due to timely lifting of the lock-down and the good coordination between Federal and provincial agencies at the daily meetings of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

He said that local exporters deserved praise for their efforts, hard work and reaching out to the customers.

Abdul Razak Dawoood informed that happy to note that well known brand, Hugo Boss, had placed its first order of sportswear to a Pakistani Company.

This achievement was due to the effort of Pakistan Ready-made Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PRGMEA) for holding the 35th IAF fashion convention in November last year, in Lahore, he added.

He hailed the efforts of leader of PRGMEA, Ijaz Khokhar and his team for increasing the country's exports.

