Razak Asks Private Sector To Coordinate With BoI For Availing U.S. IDFC Funds

Muhammad Irfan 13 seconds ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 11:07 PM

Advisor to the Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood Thursday asked the private sector to coordinate with the Board of Investment (BoI) for availing the opportunities in the U.S. International Development Finance Cooperation (IDFC) available funds

He said the procedures were being developed to facilitate the investment through U.S. IDFC.

Taking to twitter, the advisor said U.S. IDFC Chief Executive Officer Adam Boehler had visited the commerce ministry last month to introduce his organization and had said funds were available through both debt and equity to finance projects in private sector's several fields and also for infrastructure projects in public private partnership mode.

He said this was a clear-cut indication of interest being shown by the U.S. government for investment in Pakistan.

Razak Dawood urged the private sector firms to start developing their proposals for investment through the U.S. IDFC fund.

He said for any assistance, coordinate to BoI chairman Atif Bukhari.

