Razak assures APSA of resolving issues

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday assured All Pakistan Salt Association (APSA) of his full cooperation and support in resolving their issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Thursday assured All Pakistan Salt Association (APSA) of his full cooperation and support in resolving their issues.

He gave this assurance while chairing a meeting to discuss issues related to Salt Industry and export enhancement plans, said a press release issued here.

The APSA apprised the adviser that sales tax has been imposed in the budget on mined salt at excavation stage. As poor laborers were involved in mining of salt, this step would adversely affect the industry, they added.

The President APSA said Pakistan has second largest reserve of salts in the world but its exports were low due to primitive methods of mining.

He said we could earn $1 billion from exports of salt to the chemical industry abroad with the help of government.

He said that they were launching a huge project in Gwadar for making Sun Salt for the industrial usage. "The project would cost around US $750 million and it will be completed in phases. The first phase will be completed in two-year, " he said.

Another senior member also shared his proposed project of Soda Ash in Khushab adding that if that project was initiated successfully then sizable number of locals would not only get employment but also help increase exports.

The meeting was attended by All Pakistan Salt Association and senior officers of theMinistry of Commerce.