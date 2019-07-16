UrduPoint.com
Razak Assures Provision Of Agriculture Inputs, Fertilizers To Farmers On Affordable Rates

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 11:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Commerce, Textile, Industries and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday assured to provide relief to farmers by ensuring availability of agriculture inputs including fertilizers on affordable prices in order to boost the production of the agri crops.

Abdul Razak Dawood chaired a meeting of the Fertilizer Review Committee (FRC) to deliberate on the current state of demand and supply of fertilizer in the market to avoid any increase in price by the fertilizer industry, said a press release issued by ministry of commerce here.

It was attended by the representatives of all the relevant public and private stakeholders including Fauji Fertilizer Company Limited (FFC), and Fertilizer Manufacturers Association of Pakistan (FMPAC).

The adviser also appreciated the resolve and cooperation demonstrated by the fertilizer industry in order to ensure the provision of relief to the farmers.

The adviser reiterated that the current government was cognizant to the issues being faced by the farmers and committed to address the same on priority basis.

The agriculture sector was playing a significant role in the economy of the country and providing employment to more than half of the population, he added.

Representatives of fertilizer industry raised their concerns regarding the proposed amendments in the Gas Infrastructure Development Cess (GIDC) Act, 2015 and its implementation.

The adviser assured them that the matter would be taken up with ministry of petroleum and natural resources to find a viable solution.

Moreover, he urged the public and private sector to enhance mutual cooperation to resolve the issues to achieve the envisioned economic goals of incumbent government.

