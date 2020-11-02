Razak Dawood claims pharmaceutical exports has increased    

, , , ,

Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says Pharma exports have grown by 22.6 percent to 68.1 million dollars in the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to 55.6 million dollars in the corresponding period last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood expressed satisfaction over increase in pharmaceutical exports on Monday.

He also said that it was achieved due to the hard work of Pharmaceutical exporters and renewed focus on exports.