UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Dawood Claims Pharmaceutical Exports Has Increased

,   , , ,  

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 03:19 PM

Razak Dawood claims pharmaceutical exports has increased    

Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood says  Pharma exports have grown by 22.6 percent to 68.1 million dollars in the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to 55.6 million dollars in the corresponding period last year.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point News-Nov 2nd, 2020) Advisor to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood expressed satisfaction over increase in pharmaceutical exports on Monday.

Taking to Twitter, Razak Dawood said that the Pharma exports grew by 22.6 percent to 68.

1 million Dollars in the first quarter of current fiscal year as compared to 55.6 million dollars in the corresponding period last year.

He also said that it was achieved due to the hard work of Pharmaceutical exporters and renewed focus on exports.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exports Twitter Commerce Million

Recent Stories

French Interior Minister Darmanin Plans to Visit R ..

5 minutes ago

Russian Defense Ministry Reports 31 Ceasefire Viol ..

5 minutes ago

Kremlin: Russia Sees Ensuring Safety of Foreigners ..

5 minutes ago

South Korea to Host Talks With IAEA Over North Kor ..

5 minutes ago

Austria's OMV Says to Appeal Poland's Demand to Br ..

5 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.