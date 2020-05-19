UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Razak Dawood For Perusing 'Make In Pakistan Policy' After COVOD-19 Pandemic

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 04:14 PM

Razak Dawood for perusing 'Make in Pakistan Policy' after COVOD-19 pandemic

Prime Minister's adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the government has prioritized to more concentrate on perusing the "Make in Pakistan Policy" in current challenging situation after emergence of COVOD-19 pandemic to increase local exports in international markets

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's adviser on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday said the government has prioritized to more concentrate on perusing the "Make in Pakistan Policy" in current challenging situation after emergence of COVOD-19 pandemic to increase local exports in international markets.

"We are fully prepared to exploit the economic and trade opportunities expected in the wake of post COVID-19 pandemic to increase local production for promoting the Pakistan made products in global potential markets," the adviser told to APP here.

"We perceive and expect more opportunities to promote bilateral trade and strengthen linkage with potential markets including European Union, China, Central Asian States, middle East and African region besides promoting regional trade in post pandemic environment," he said.

After the COVID-19 pandemic challenge, now the world has completely changed and the government economic team knew it and keenly observing the situation to meet the post coronavirus challenges at economic and trade front.

He said that business processes would be completely different in post COVID-19 situation and such difficult times always bring out new opportunities, new products and new ways of thinking.

Razak Dawoood said that in the current emergence of new realities and paradigm shift in international trade and economic side, now this was a golden opportunity for Pakistan to pursue the "Make in Pakistan Policy." He said that Pakistan must move towards on making products on its own rather than importing items.

Talking about the tariff structure, he said that the Ministry of Commerce was pursuing to bring changes in the tariff structure for the upcoming fiscal year, aiming at facilitating local production and thereby moving towards to local manufacturing to get "Make in Pakistan Policy' successfully implemented.

He said the government wanted to decrease customs' duties on raw material and also wanted to document the non-tax businesses to bring them in the tax net.

He said exports to different regions had increased as the exports to Middle East went up 36 per cent , African regions 10 per cent while the exports to Central Asian Countries especially Uzbekistan were also on rise.

The adviser emphasized upon the need for exploiting the huge opportunities of increasing exports in the health and safety products like personal protective equipment (PPE) including protective masks, gloves, sanitizers, clothing, helmets, goggles and other garments or equipment designed for protection from COVID -19.

He said a summary in that regard would be presented to the cabinet, while the ministry was also negotiating the future strategy for increasing the exports to help export-led economic growth.

"We should conclude our all strategy and start manufacturing in different sectors to achieve our exports targets," he added.

Replying to a question, he said the government was equally focusing on all sectors of economy including textile, non-textile, and agriculture and engineering sectors to build export potential of the country in coming months.

Talking about the external trade situation, he said that in last 10 months (July-April) of current fiscal year 2019-20, the overall exports were declined by four percent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

He said the exports increased by 13 percent in February, however, started reducing from March which had decline the exports by 6.5 per cent as compared to the last year.

However, he said even during the current lockdown situation, in the beginning of COVID- 19 pandemic, Pakistan exported textile and non-textile products while the country's food exports increased especially in the Middle Eastern market. Likewise, exports in steel articles also increased in the last three months in the critical situation.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan World Exports Business China Agriculture European Union Uzbekistan Middle East February March Gold Market Commerce Textile Post All From Government Cabinet Asia Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rashid thanks Japan for its support in comb ..

1 minute ago

Five cops sent home after recovery from coronaviru ..

6 minutes ago

EU's Borrell, Libya's Sarraj Discuss Escalation in ..

19 minutes ago

COMSTECH project on food security gets funding

19 minutes ago

PHF condoles death of mother of former internation ..

1 minute ago

Gomal University takes steps for protecting women ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.