Razak Dawood, Minister Discuss Industrialization In Punjab

Sat 07th August 2021 | 08:46 PM

Razak Dawood, minister discuss industrialization in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister's Advisor on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood and Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal Saturday co-chaired a meeting to discuss industrialization in the province.

Held here at Punjab board of Investment and Trade (PBIT), the meeting discussed the issues regarding colonization of industrial estates, establishment of industrial estate and expo center in Sialkot, construction of interchange on Motorway to link Quaid-i-Azam Business Park Sheikhupura, income tax refund of PIEDMC (Punjab Industrial Estates Development and Management Company), gas and power supply to industrial zones.

PBIT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Arfa Iqbal briefed the meeting about Punjab's participation in Dubai Expo. The meeting also decided to expedite the process of colonization in industrial zones and take action against those who had not yet established industrial units on their respective plots.

Addressing the meeting, Commerce Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood said that the Federal government would extend all possible cooperation to expedite the process of colonization of industrial estates.

Federal Board of Investment and Punjab Board of Investment should jointly work out a plan to provide one-window service facility for industrialists, he added.

The PM's Advisor also appreciated the Punjab government taking best possible steps in connection with ease of doing business.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister for Industries and Commerce Mian Aslam Iqbal said, "We have to work together to achieve the targets set by the Prime Minister." He added that it was necessary to set up an expo center at every divisional headquarters. He was of the view that new employment opportunities can be created only by speeding up the process of industrialization.

Punjab government was pursuing the policy of 100 percent colonization of industrial estates, he mentioned.

Giving her input, Dr. Arfa Iqbal said that there should be focal persons in federal institutions to solve the problems of industrialists in special economic zones and industrial estates.

Provincial Secretary Industries and Commerce Wasif Khurshid, Chairman FIEDMC Mian Kashif Ashfaq, Chairman PIEDMC Nabeel Hashmi and officers concerned attended the meeting.

